BULLARD - Bullard advanced to the are round of the playoffs by shutting out Waco Live Oak Classical, 2-0, on Saturday at Herrington Stadium.
Caroline Smith and Jaclynn Williams scored goals for Brook Hill. Each young lady also earned an assist in the match.
Ifedayo Abegunde had eight saves to get the clean sheet win for the home team.
The Lady Guard (9-7-2, 6-3) will travel to Dallas Covenant on Tuesday. The match will get under way at 5:30 p.m.
NOTE: The Brook Hill boys will host Austin Veritas in the Area round. The match will begin at 5 p.m.
