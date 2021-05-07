Lady Guard Softball earns berth in state tourney after win over Prince of Peace

BULLARD — Get those bags ready to pack Brook Hill Lady Guard, for you will be off to Waco and the TAPPS State Softball Tournament late next week.
The Lady Guard cruised past Carrollton Prince of Peace, 10-0, on Friday at Schwab Field in Bullard to earn a trip to state.
Brook Hill will play Grapevine Faith Christian at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at Waco ISD Field No. 2 in a TAPPS, Class 5A state semi-final.
McKenna Lovelady tormented Prince of Peace by allowing just one hit. She struck out nine and walked one and tossed a complete game.
Callie Bailey hit the cover off of the ball by slamming a triple and two doubles while driving in a run.
Also having a three-hit day was Maeci Wilson (3-1Bs, 2 RBI) and Lovelady (2 2Bs, 1B, 3 RBI).
Meanwhile, Mollie McCurley laced a triple and had a base hit and knocked in a run.
Sophia Arno doubled for the Lady Guard and drove in a run.
Brook Hill led 6-0 after two complete and never looked back.
