Lady Guard Softball exit playoffs after area loss to FW Southwest Christian

BULLARD - In what was a high-scoring affair, Fort Worth Southwest Christian out scored Brook Hill 12-6 on Tuesday in a TAPPS, Division II area game.
Southwest Christian advances to play Grapevine Faith Christian in the regional round later this week.
With the game tied, 6-6, Southwest Christian scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to claim the triumph.
Lady Guard-freshman Karmen Miller ripped a two-run homer over the center field wall in the fourth frame as a part of a 4-4 day at the plate. Included in her work was a pair of doubles.
Also stroking a couple of two base hits was senior Sophia Arno.
Mollee McCurley added two singles for Brook Hill and Maeci Wilson strike a double.
Miller pitched a complete game and struck out nine.
