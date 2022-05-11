Lady Guard Softball exit playoffs after area loss to FW Southwest Christian

BULLARD - In what was a high-scoring affair, Fort Worth Southwest Christian out scored Brook Hill 12-6 on Tuesday in a TAPPS, Division II area game.

Southwest Christian advances to play Grapevine Faith Christian in the regional round later this week.

With the game tied, 6-6, Southwest Christian scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to claim the triumph.

Lady Guard-freshman Karmen Miller ripped a two-run homer over the center field wall in the fourth frame as a part of a 4-4 day at the plate. Included in her work was a pair of doubles.

Also stroking a couple of two base hits was senior Sophia Arno.

Mollee McCurley added two singles for Brook Hill and Maeci Wilson strike a double.

Miller pitched a complete game and struck out nine.

