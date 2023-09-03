Lady Guard stop Frankston 3-1 in final non-district contest

FRANKSTON – In its final tune-up before the district opener on Tuesday, Brook Hill stopped Frankston 3-1 (24-26, 25-12, 26-24, 25-15) Saturday morning at Robert Loper Gymnasium.
Julianna Mize gave an incredible performance by slamming down 23 kills to go along with 23 digs for the Lady Guard (25-5).
Gracie Dawson collected 26 kills to compliment her 12 digs and an ace while Cassity Clark led Brook Hill in the assists department, with 48. She also tossed in eight digs, two kills and one ace.
Supplying her squad with two blocks, 15 digs, three kills and two aces was Blair Brister.
Brook Hill is scheduled to host McKinney Christian at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.