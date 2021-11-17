Lady Guard stop Overton for first home win of the season

BULLARD — Bethany Lavender just missed a double-double in leading the Brook Hill Lady Guard to a 27-26 triumph over Overton on Tuesday.
Lavender, a junior, scored nine points and pulled down eight rebounds as Brook Hill earned its first win at Herrington Gymnasium this season.
Senior Mollee McCurley and Lila Morris, a freshman chipped in seven points apiece and sophomore Landry McNeel scored four points.
Freshman Karmen Miller led Brook Hill with 11 rebounds. She also had five assists and four steals.
The Lady Guard will be playing in the Macy Chenevert Memorial Tournament, which will take place at Bishop T.K. Gorman's Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday when the Lady Guard take on Fort Worth Christian.
