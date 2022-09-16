Lady Guard take down All Saints for first district win

BULLARD - On Thursday evening at Herrington Gymnasium in Bullard Brook Hill earned its first TAPPS 4A-2 win of the season by defeating All Saints in straight sets.
Game scores were 25-22, 25-13, 25-11.
The Lady Guard had three players, Gracie Dawson, Blair Brister and Ella Hardee register at least five kills.
Dawson led the way with eight kills, eight digs and two blocks.
Brister was credited with six spikes and seven digs while Hardee added five kills, 12 digs, four aces and a block.
Other key contributors for Brook Hill included Julianna Mize (3 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs) and Cassidy Clark (22 assists, 1 kill, 1 ace, 8 digs).
Brook Hill (12-15, 1-2) will travel to Waco to take on Vanguard Christian Prep in league play on Tuesday.
