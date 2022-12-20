DALLAS - Three players scored in double figures for Brook Hill on Saturday afternoon when the Lady Guard smacked Dallas Roosevelt, 46-31.
Freshmen Remy Tonroy and Mylee Booth led the way with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Booth completed a double-double by pulling down 11 rebounds.
Sophomore Lila Morris pitched in 11 points, which included going 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.
Karmen Miller added eight rebounds while Blair Brister and Tonroy came down with seven each.
Brook Hill (13-8) outscored the Lady Mustangs (6-8) 29-15 in the second and third frames combined.
Following a holiday break, Brook Hill will return to the court at 8:15 a.m., Dec. 27 in the Troup-Glen Evans Classic.
