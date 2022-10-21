Lady Guard Volleyball falls to TAPPS power Dallas Christian

BULLARD - Dallas Christian lived up to its billing on Thursday at Herrington Gymnasium in Bullard when the Chargers notched their 23rd win of the year by defeating Brook Hill 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-15).
Gracie Dawson tallied five kills, four digs and a block while Ella Hardee came away with three kills, eight digs and two aces for Brook Hill.
Brook Hill's assist leader was Cassidy Clark with 11. She also contributed a block and a kill.
Blair Brister recorded two aces, a dig and two kills. while Eva Myklevoid-Bohn added six digs.
At 5:30 p.m. on Monday the Lady Guard will face the Chargers in Mesquite.
