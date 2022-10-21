Lady Guard Volleyball falls to TAPPS power Dallas Christian

Ellla Hardee of The Brook Hill School is pictured at the service line during a recent match. Hardee, one of the Lady Guard's key contributors this season, had three kills, eight digs and two aces on Thursday in a match against Dallas Christian that was played in Bullard.

 Photo courtesy of The Brook Hill School

BULLARD - Dallas Christian lived up to its billing on Thursday at Herrington Gymnasium in Bullard when the Chargers notched their 23rd win of the year by defeating Brook Hill 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-15).

Gracie Dawson tallied five kills, four digs and a block while Ella Hardee came away with three kills, eight digs and two aces for Brook Hill.

Brook Hill's assist leader was Cassidy Clark with 11. She also contributed a block and a kill.

Blair Brister recorded two aces, a dig and two kills. while Eva Myklevoid-Bohn added six digs.

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday the Lady Guard will face the Chargers in Mesquite.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you