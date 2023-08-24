Lady Guard Volleyball moves to 17-5 after strong start in Gary

GARY – Brook Hill went 3-0 in the first day of pool play in the Gary Tournament Thursday to improve to 17-5.
The Lady Guard thumped the Central Heights JV 2-0 (25-5, 25-11), King’s Academy 2-0 (25-11, 25-10) and East Texas Homeschool 2-0 (25-16, 25-15).
Gracie Dawson racked up 10 kills in the win over the Central Heights JV, to compliment her three digs and three aces.
Julianna Mize added three kills, four digs and three aces while Blair Brister had six kills and five digs.
Other standouts included Cassity Clark (17 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces) and Mia Vrbova (2 kills, 5 digs).
Dawson, Mize and Brister led the way for Brook Hill in its conquest over King’s Academy.
Dawson wound up with eight kills, a block, eight digs and an ace while Mize tossed in three kills, seven digs, a block and a pair of aces.
Brister powered down four kills to go along with six digs and an ace.
Vrbova accounted for three spikes, two digs and a block with Drea Toney adding three kills and a block.
In the triumph over East Texas Homeschool, Dawson amassed five kills and nine digs, with Mize pitching in nine kills and six digs.
Brook Hill will face another round of pool play Friday by taking on Alto, Henderson JV and Leverett’s Chapel.
Bracket play is scheduled for Saturday.
