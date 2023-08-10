Lady Guard Volleyball off to a 4-1 start

CENTRAL HEIGHTS – Brook Hill opened play in the Central Heights Tournament Thursday by going 3-0 and moving to 4-1 for the season, which got under way Monday.
Julianna Mize collected eight kills and Gracie Dawson had seven to spark Brook Hill to a 2-0 (25-8, 25-7) triumph over Houston-CHSA Homeschool.
Mize tossed in six aces and five digs and Dawson contributed seven digs.
Meanwhile, Drea Toney chalked up four kills, Blair Brister batted down a pair of kills to go along with four digs and Cassidy Clark totaled 15 assists, four aces and three digs.
As a team, Brook Hill hit at an astonishing .488 clip.
In its second match of the day, Brook Hill (4-1) topped Timpson’s Lady Bears 2-0 (25-13, 25-14).
Dawson (10 kills, 8 digs, 1 block) and Mize (6 kills, 5 digs) paced the Brook Hill effort.
Brister logged three kills and three digs while Mia Vrbora pitched in seven digs, seven assists and a block.
Clark led in assists with 17. She also had three digs and two assists.
Brook Hill completed its third shutout of the day by romping over Elysian Fields, 2-0 (25-12, 25-8).
Statistical leaders for the Orange and Navy were: Mize (9 kills, 7 digs, 7 aces), Dawson (7 kills, 1 block, 5 digs) and Clark (3 kills, 6 digs, 13 assists, 1 ace).
Brister recorded five digs, three kills and an ace.
The tournament is scheduled to run through Saturday.
