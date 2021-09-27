Lady Guard Volleyball stops Dallas-Cristo Rey 3-0

DALLAS — Brook Hill journey to Dallas on Saturday and came back home with a 3-0 district win over Cristo Rey College Prep.
The Lady Guard (11-7, 3-2) won by scores of 25-14, 25-8, 25-12.
Bella Reed slammed down 12 kills to compliment her four aces, eight digs and three blocks.
Ella Hardy also played well. She was responsible for five spikes, three aces, four digs and a block.
Other players of impact for Brook Hill were Gracie Dawson (3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block), Bethany Durrett (1 ace, 6 digs) and Mollee McCurley (2 kills, 1 block, 16 assists).
The Lady Guard will continue district play on Tuesday by entertaining Grace Community.
