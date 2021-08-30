Lady Guard volleyball team powers through a tough stretch

Brook Hill faced personnel challenges, in addition to to the resistance offered by the teams that it played in the Athens Tournament late last week.
The Lady Guard responded well and went 3-3 in the tourney, despite missing several players.
“We went into the Athens Tournament with some struggles,” Brook Hill head volleyball coach Kylie Stewart said. “(We had) some players that had to quarantine and sickness, but our girls stepped up, played positions that they haven't before, and we ended up on the Gold Bracket and went 3-3 on the weekend.”
On Thursday Brook Hill beat the Whitehouse JV 25-18, 25-10, with Belle Reed having 10 kills, eight digs an ace and a block, followed by Ella Hardee with four kills, two digs and an ace.
Molly McCurley racked up 17 assists, three digs and four aces.
Brook Hill was forced to play some junior varsity teams in the tourney, following the withdrawal of several varsity teams due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Lady Guard stopped the Mildred JV 25-12, 25-22.
Reed slammed down nine kills to go along with three digs.
Hardee added two kills, two digs and three aces.
Other noteworthy performances were recorded by McCurley (16 assists, 3 aces) and Bethany Durrett (4 aces, 4 digs).
Canton handed Brook hill its only loss of the day, as the Eaglettes prevailed, 3-0.
Reed came up with 10 kills, 1 ace, 9 digs) and Hardee tossed in three kills, aces and digs.
McCurley's 18 assists was a team high in the match.
On Friday the Lady Guard dropped a 2-0 (25-15, 25-20) decision to Cayuga.
Reed fueled her team with eight kills, 11 digs and an ace while Durrett picked up a kill, 12 digs and three aces.
McCurley chipped in with four digs and 12 assists and Landry McNeel netted a pair of aces and eight digs.
Later in the day Brook Hill beat Neches for the second time in a week, 25-23, 25-22.
Statistical leaders in the match were Reed (14 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks), Durrett (2 kills, 11 digs, 2 ace), Grace Carpenter (3 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks).
McCurley amassed 22 assists to pace the lady Guard.
In a 2-1 setback to Waco Robinson, Reed came away with 15 kills, 10 digs and a block.
Bethany Durrett added two kills, 12 digs and three aces while McCurley finished with 18 assists, four aces, five digs and a pair of blocks. 3 ace
Molle McCurley 18 assist 4 aces 5 digs 2 blocks.
Brook Hill will host Grapeland on Tuesday.
