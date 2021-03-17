Lady Guard whip Dallas-First Baptist 15-0, Arno goes 4-4 with a HR

DALLAS — Sophia Arno went 4-4 at the plate with a home run, double and four RBI in Brook Hill's 15-0 victory over Dallas-First Baptist on Tuesday.
Arno, a junior, has committed to D'Youville University in Buffalo, NY.
Brook Hill (3-2) scored at least two runs in each of the five innings (run rule).
Other hitting leaders for the Lady Guard included Callie Bailey (2-3), Maeci Wilson (2-4, 2-2B), 1 RBI), Gabby Garcia (1-2, 1 RBI), Neeley Clark (1B, RBI) and Mollie McCurley (1B, RBI).
Bailey, who got the start in the circle, and McKenna Lovelady joined forces to pitch a combined shutout.
Bailey threw three innings, giving up one hit and striking out five.
Lovelady pitched two segments and gave up one hit and struck out three. She issued three free passes.
