Lady Guard win ninth in-a-row by derailing Athens Christian Prep, 49-14

BULLARD - The Brook Hill Lady Guard extended its win streak to nine games on Tuesday evening in Bullard where the Orange and Navy whipped Athens Christian Prep Academy, 49-14.
Brook Hill (9-3) opened the game on an 18-0 run and led 32-6 at the break.
Freshman Remy Tonroy knocked in a team-high 12 points, which included two buckets from behind the arc, for Brook Hill.
Sophomore Elena Pinol poured in seven points to compliment her 14 rebounds.
Karmen Miller and Lila Morris added seven points apiece while Bethany Lavender and Mylee Booth dropped in six each.
The No. 10-ranked Lady Guard will be in the Abilene area later this week where they will take part in the Haskell-1st State Bank Tournament.
