HASKELL, Texas - Brook Hill saw its nine-game winning streak come to a close on Thursday after by falling 31-24 to UIL-Class 6A Graham in opening day play of the First State Bank Haskell Tournament.
The Lady Guard (9-4) had an off night in the shooting department, which included hitting just 6-of-17 (35.2-percent) from the charity stripe.
The Steers made good on 5-of-8 (71.4-percent) of their shots from the line.
Graham (2-6) was spurred on by a big fourth quarter that saw the Steers outscore Brook Hill 8-3.
Graham's Sadie Salazar drained four free throws to opening the scoring in the last period for the Steers. Her shots increased Graham's lead to 27-21 with 6:15 left in the contest.
Mylee Booth sank a deuce with 4:38 left to pull the Lady Guard to with four, 27-23.
Graham answered with a Hannah Williams trey from the right side that extended the Steers' advantage to 30-23.
The two teams then traded a free throw to close out the scoring.
High scorers for Brook Hill were Elena Pinol Juste with six and Booth who chipped in five.
Lila Morris and Remy Tonroy added four points each.
Brook Hill will continue pool play with two games scheduled for Friday.
NOTE: Haskell is located 54 miles north of Abilene.
