Jacksonville entered play on Tuesday in a three-way tie for second place in the District 18-4A standings, and when the night ended the Maidens found themselves in fourth place.
The change was due to the Hudson Lady Hornets coming into John Alexander Gymnasium and handing Jacksonville a 44-41 loss.
Hudson (20-9, 4-2) went on an 12-1 run in the third frame that turned a 24-20 Jacksonville lead into a 32-25 Lady Hornet advantage and the Maidens (22-8, 3-3) were unable to recover from that the rest of the evening.
Jacksonville did manage to slice the Hudson lead to three points on three different occasions in the fourth segment, but that would be as close to victory as the Maidens would get.
With 2:12 left to play, Kaylee Boyd made 1-2 shots from the free throw line to shrink the Hornet lead to 40-37, but Hudson answeedr when Anna Hancock drained both of her free throws at the 2:08 mark, giving Hudson a four point edge.
Kiah Cox scored 14 points to lead Jacksonville in scoring.
Que Que Robertson and Tia Fuller put in eight apiece.
Andrea Donnell hauled in 10 rebounds for Jacksonville, eight of which came in the first period.
Caelyn Williams had 12 points, which included two baskets from beyond the arc, for the Lady Hornets.
Hudson turned the ball over 14 times compared to Jacksonville's 16 miscues.
Next up for the Maidens is a 6:15 p.m. road game on Friday against Rusk.
