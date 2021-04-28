Lady Jag Soccer earns first win in school history over nationally ranked foe

Jacksonville College ventured into uncharted waters on Tuesday night in Jacksonville where they upset No. 19-ranked LSU-Eunice, 1-0, in a non-conference match. The victory was the Lady Jaguars' first ever against a nationally ranked opponent.
Manon Ceresola, who is from Nice, France, gave JC the historic win by booting in a shot in the 26th minute, which turned out to be the only score of the evening.
Lufkin's Brianna Padilla picked up an assist on the play.
Rachel Torres came up with five saves in goal to earn a clean sheet win. Torres is out of Houston.
The Lady Jags are 3-2-1 overall, 2-1 in Region XIV play.
JC will return to conference play at 6 p.m. Friday by hosting Navarro College.
Top-five Bengals nip Jags, 1-0
The No. 5-ranked Bengals of LSU-Eunice defeated the Jaguars, 1-0 on Tuesday. JC fell, 3-2 to the Bengals in its season opener on April 2 in Eunice, La.
LSU-Eunice moved to 6-0-1 with the win, while the Jags are now 3-3-1 overall and 3-1-1 in Region XIV action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.