Lady Jaguars claim a 1-0 win over Paris in Region XIV opener

PARIS - Kira Lehner scored at the 23:17 mark of the opening half to give Jacksonville College a 1-0 win over Paris Junior College in the Region XIV lid lifter for the Lady Jags (1-0, 1-0).
Jacksonville High School-graduate Taylor Gutierrez collected an assist on the scoring play.
Gutierrez, a sophomore, had three shots (two on goal) in the match.
Monterrat Mendez had four saves and earned a clean sheet for JC between the pipes.
The JC men lost, 3-2, to Paris.
At 3 p.m. Tuesday the JC women will host Northeast Texas Community College.
