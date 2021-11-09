Lady Jaguars drub Mountain View, 78-42

DALLAS — The Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars posted their first win of the season on Friday night when they routed Dallas College-Mountain View, 78-42, in Dallas.
The win was the first for the team's new head coach Terry Gray.
JC (1-1) outscored Mountain View 27-10 in the second quarter to take a 42-20 lead into the dressing room at halftime.
The home team offered little resistance in the final half as JC sailed to victory.
The Lady Jags are not scheduled to play again until Nov. 18 when they travel to Abilene to test the Hardin-Simmons JV team.
Key returnees for the Lady Jags are Kemara Hyson (Soph., San Antonio), Britney Gonzalez (Soph., Irving) and Monica Horne (Soph., McKinney).
JC's roster has been bolstered by transfers Kemara Watson and Miracle Allen.
Watson, who stands 6'-1”, averaged 11.1 points and 4.5 rebounds a game for Kirkwood Community College in Iowa last season.
Watson is from Eden Prairie, Minn.
The 6-foot Allen, who is from Houston, played at Southwestern Community College in Iowa last year.
