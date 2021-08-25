Lady Jaguars fall, 4-2, to UT-Tyler in last exhibition match

Jacksonville College closed the book on its exhibition season on Tuesday in Jacksonville by taking on UT-Tyler (NCAA, Division II).
The Patriots collected a 4-2 victory over the Lady Jags.
Both of Jacksonville's goals came from sophomore Manon Ceresola, who is from Nice, France.
Jacksonville will open the regular season at 3 p.m. on Saturday by traveling down to Lufkin to play Angelina College.
That contest will also be the Region XIV opener for the JC women.
JC is coached by Martin Melchor.
