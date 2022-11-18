Lady Jaguars fend off Southwest Christian to move to 6-0

TERRELL — Jacksonville College, off to its hottest start in recent memory, added another “W” to the ole win column on Wednesday night by knocking off Southwest Christian, 64-58, in Terrell.
The Lady Jaguars will put their 6-0 record on the line at 2 p.m. on Monday by hosting Southwest Christian.
A home game against Holy Patriot scheduled for Saturday has been canceled according to head coach Fred House.
JC led 17-12 after one quarter of play and managed to hang on to the lead the rest of the way, despite a hard charge from Southwest Christian (1-3).
Three Lady Jags finished the night in double figures. That group was led by Salaya Holmes with 15 points, followed by Keasia Robinson and Delberta Guillory-Smith who ended up with 12 points each.
Robinson also pulled down eight rebounds.
Grace Okih made a solid contribution, netting eight points and eight boards.
JC hit just 7-of-24 (29.2-percent) from behind the arc, well off its season average of just north of 40-percent.
