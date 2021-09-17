Lady Jaguars, Jaguars maul TVCC teams on the pitch

ATHENS — Jacksonville College pounded Trinity Valley Community College in both games of a Region XIV doubleheader on Wednesday evening in Athens.
In the opener, the Lady Jaguars (3-3, 3-3) leveled the Lady Cardinals, 12-1, with the Jaguars finishing things off with an 11-1 triumph over the TVCC men.
The Jags improved to 2-4, 2-4 with the win.
JC's teams will have a little time to savor the lopsided victories as they are not scheduled to play again until Wed., Sept. 18 when Angelina College is slated to visit Jacksonville. The women will get things started with a 5 p.m. match.
Women: JC 12, TVCC 1
Manon Ceresola had a had trick for the Lady Jags, in addition to collecting an assist.
Scoring two goals apiece were Daphne Brakenhoff and Leslie Amador.
Maryana Mafra, Natalie Gonzalez, Stine Blanche, Sophia Walker and Briana Padilla added goals for the JC women.
Assist leaders for the Lady Jags were Deena Cuatete (3) and Walker (2).
Mafra, Gonzalez, Tiffanie De La Cruz and Veronica Gutierrez had one assist each.
Andrea Cepeda stopped three of the four shots on goal that came her way to earn the win between the pipes.
The Lady Jags led 8-0 at halftime.
Men: JC 11, TVCC 1
The Jags cruised out to a 5-0 lead at intermission and never looked back.
Frank Lovett and Kevin Nava produced hat tricks for JC. Lovett capped off his night with two assists.
Scoring two goals for JC was Paulo Villalobas — he also had an assist.
Checking in with a single goal each was Alberto Romano, Jordi Fonti and Norberto Montero.
Joseph McGee and Joseph Edmonds collected a pair of assists each, while Joel Garcia, Jose Solano and Fonti chipped one assist each for the winners.
Solano is a graduate of Jacksonville High School.
Carlos Solis was the winning goal keeper.
