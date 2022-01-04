Lady Jaguars return to the court Wednesday with a visit to TJC

The Jacksonville College women's basketball team will return to action at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday by trekking to Tyler to take on the No. 12-ranked Apache Ladies.
The Lady Jaguars (3-5, 0-2) last played on Dec. 11, 2021 when they lost, 82-53, to Trinity Valley in Athens.
Leading scorers for JC are Emily Bungar (14.3 points per page) and McKinzee Jefferson (12.7 ppg.)
TJC (12-2, 2-0) returned from the holiday break by sailing past Texas Elite, 86-52, on Sunday in Tyler.
The Lady Jags will wrap up the week by visiting Brenham for a 2 p.m. encounter against Blinn College on Saturday.
