Lady Jaguars stopped by Angelina in Region XIV opener

LUFKIN - The Region XIV campaign opened on a sour note for the Jacksonville College women's basketball team on Wednesday night in Lufkin.
Angelina College's Lady Runners breezed to a 79-44 win to move to 7-5, 1-0.
The Lady Runners shot a healthy 42.6-percent from the field compared to JC hitting at a 26.3-percent (15-57) clip.
JC trailed by 15, 49-34 going into the fourth quarter. Angelina went on to outscore the Lady Jags 30-10 in the final segment to win with ease.
Chloe Countee knocked in 15 points, which included three shots from downtown, to lead the Lady Jags in scoring.
Keasia Robinson added nine points to go along with seven rebounds and Delberta Guillory-Smith finished with nine points.
The top point producer for Angelina was Taylor Jarrels with 15.
The Lady Jags will host Trinity Valley Community College at 2 p.m. on Saturday in what will be JC's final game of 2022.
