Lady Jaguars thump Thunderducks 77-45 to move to 5-0

DALLAS-The Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars continued their winning ways by trampling the Thunderducks from Dallas College Richland 77-45 on Tuesday on the Thunderducks' home court.
Head coach Fred House has the JC ladies off to a 5-0 start.
JC led 37-22 at halftime and never looked back in posting the 32-point victory.
The Lady Jags held Richland to 27.8-percent (15-54) from the field and forced the home team to turn the ball over 30 times.
Delberta Guillory-Smith had a season-high 20 points for JC. She connected on four of seven attempts from 3-point range and came up with three rebounds and three assists.
Also finishing in double figures was Chloe Countee (12), Salaya Holmes (11) and JJ Schmaltz (10).
Countee ended the night with four rebounds, Holmes had three and Schmaltz added four.
Grace Okih led the Lady Jags in rebounding with eight. She also tossed in five points.
Silvia Montero knocked in eight points for the Purple and White.
After playing five games in the first eight days of the new season, the JC women will get a chance to catch their breath. JC's next game will be at Southwestern Christian in Terrell on Wednesday.
