Lady Panther, Panther soccer standouts recognized by TASCO

The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches(TASCO) has awarded post season accolades to four members of the Bullard Lady Panther soccer team, and to a trio of players on the Bullard boy's soccer squad.
Two Lady Panthers, Tatum Rigsby and Emily Clark, garnered Class 4A All-State First Team lauds.
Rigsby is a senior defender and Clark, a junior, was the Lady Panthers' starting goal keeper.
Jordan Jeter and Addy Cummings were named as Class 4A All-State Second Team choices.
Jeter, a junior, is a midfielder, while Cummings, a freshman, played forward.
Turning to the Panthers, Caleb Penney came away with Class 4A All-Region II First Team honors. Penny is a junior goal keeper.
Coty Johnson and Christian Moore, both seniors, earned Class 4A All-Region II Second Team honors.
Johnson played at the defender position while Moore was one of the Panther midfielders.
The Lady Panthers are coached by Tiffany Cooksey and the Panthers are coached by Darren Vossler.
