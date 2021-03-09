Lady Panther seniors say 'watch out for us, we're coming'

Bullard High School and Lady Panther Soccer celebrated the many achievements of its three seniors, Katelynn Henics, a midfielder and defenders Mattie O'Neal and Tatum Rigsby, last week.
Henics has scored 11 goals this season and has seven assists, O'Neal has but the ball into the net three times and has tallied four assists, while Rigsby has scored four times and has a team-leading 16 assists.
What a year to be a Lady Panther senior! With two regular-season matches remaining on the schedule the team is in first place in the district standings and is ranked No. 9 in Texas in the latest TGCA Class 4A poll.
The Bullard ladies are 17-2-1 overall and 9-1 in district.
This is not Bullard's first taste of success at a high level in soccer, but, according to Rigsby, who is a four-year varsity starter, the make up of this year's squad is different from previous teams.
“We used to have stars on the team and now we all work together like a family,” she said. “We are not counting on two or three people, we are focusing on the whole team doing what is needed in order to win.”
O'Neal said that formula seems to be working well.
“I think this is our best season yet,” she said. “It really is amazing to see what can happen when we all play together.”
O'Neal, who transferred to Bullard a couple of years ago, said that the Lady Panthers have been co-district champions in the past, but this year the team is focused on earning an outright title.
“We only lost one senior from last year, so we knew we had a lot of people coming back this year that have played together for a while, so our exceptions are high,” Rigsby added.
O'Neal said the two-new varsity players have blended in seamlessly this year.
“It's almost like we have all been playing together for ever,” she said.
Fundamentally speaking, head coach Tiffany Cooksey's team can put the ball in the goal, can defend the goal and keep their opponents in check; as one would expect for a top 10-ranked outfit.
One element that doesn't show up on a score sheet is team chemistry. Add that to the list of things that team Bullard is solid in.
“We get along well together, we really do,” Rigsby said. “We have fun together and we are like a bunch of sisters.”
O'Neal and Rigsby alluded to the fact that the team has strived to take things one match at a time this season as being a key factor to the squad's success.
“Our next match (Tue., March 16) is against Lindale and that is all that we are thinking about,” Rigsby said.
Lindale is a game back of Bullard and is in third place, so a real battle is anticipated.
While the bulk of their senior season has taken place, arguably, the most important matches are in front of the Lady Panthers.
And, with that in mind O'Neal proclaimed. “watch out, we are coming.”
Strong words from a stronger group of seniors.
