Lady Panther Soccer advances to Area round with 4-0 win over Paris

PITTSBURG - The Bullard Lady Panthers claimed a Bi-district championship by shutting out Paris, 4-0, on Friday night at Pirate Stadium in Pittsburg.
Builard (20-1-1) will now face Kilgore early next week in a Class 4A, Region II, Area match. Time, date and location are to be announced. Kilgore thumped Hudson, 11-1, in the bi-district round.
It was all Bullard from start to finish on Friday as the Lady Panthers, had 20 shots compared to Paris' two.
Paige Barrett scored the first goal of the match with 29:00 left in the first half.
Rylie Jo Garner was credited with an assist on the play.
About 3:00 later Garner powered the ball in from the left side of the pitch, with Barrett earning the assist.
Bullard increased its lead to 3-0 following a penalyt kick by Addy Cummings that came with 24:00 left to play.
Kaydee Meister inserted her name onto the score sheet when she drilled the ball into the side net from the left side with 3:00 left to play. Rylie Jo Graul set the shot up beautifully to pick up an assist.
Paris finishes the season with a 3-18-1 worksheet.
