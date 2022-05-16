BULLARD — Three members of the Bullard Lady Panther soccer squad have earned superlative mention on the All-13-4A team, following a vote of the league's head coaches.
Senior Jaden Jeter, a Nicholls State University signee, was named as the District Most Valuable Player.
Midfielder of the Year lauds went to Carley Pawlak, also a senior.
Emily Clark, a senior, picked up Goalkeeper of the Year accolades.
The Newcomer of the Year award went to freshman Rylie Graul.
Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey, who led her team to a district championship, was voted Coach of the Year.
District 13-4A Girls Soccer Superlative Awards
District MVP-Jaden Jeter, Sr., Bullard
Defensive MVP-Katelynn Allen, Sr., Chapel Hill
Midfielder of the Year-Carley Pawlak, Sr., Bullard
Newcomer of the Year-Rylie Graul, Fr., Bullard
Utility Player of the Year-Shania Miller, Jr., Chapel Hill
Goalkeeper of the Year-Emily Clark, Sr., Bullard
Coach of the Year-Tiffany Cooksey, Bullard
Bullard First Team Award Winners
Addy Cummings
Maddison Cummings
Maddie Carlile
Milley Bryan
Bullard Second Team Award Winners
Jaylynn Wildt
Chloie Howard
Rylie Jo Garner
Karleigh Hagen
Bullard Honorable Mention Award Winner
Hannah Benson
Bullard Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Selections
Jaden Jeter, Sr.
Carley Pawlak, Sr.
Bullard Academic All-District and Academic All-State
Emily Clark
Carley Pawlak
Jaden Jeter
Milley Bryan
Jaylynn Wildt
Hannah Benson
Karis Cotter
Bullard Academic All-District
Reagan Stegall
Ramzee Matejka
Maddie Carlile
Anne Marie Jones
Karleigh Hagen
Rylie Graul
Ana Morales
Rylie Jo Garner
