Lady Panther Soccer returns to the top 10

For the second time this season the Bullard Lady Panther soccer team is ranked in the top 10 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
The Lady Panthers (17-2-1) punished Grand Saline (14-0) and Van (4-0) last week in conference play.
The top three teams in Class 4A are Giddings (18-0), Bay City (15-0) and San Elizario (12-1).
Bullard does not play this week, but will host Lindale at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
Lady Panther Soccer is coached by Tiffany Cooksey.
