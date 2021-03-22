Lady Panther Soccer wins outright district title, sets school record for most wins

TYLER — Bullard reached its goal of earning an outright district championship on Friday night, and with that established a new school record for most wins in a season.
The Lady Panthers (19-2-1, 11-1) shutout the Lady Knights from Cumberland Academy, 4-0, in Tyler to set the new mark, surpassing the previous record of 18.
The No. 9-ranked Lady Panthers scored their first goal in the 34th minute, when Elizabeth Conner blasted a shot past the Cumberland keeper, after receiving a pass from Tatum Rigsby and Addy Cummings.
Cummings added to her body of work by collecting an unassisted goal in the 28th minute to put the Lady Panthers in front, 2-0.
Bullard's third goal came from Elizabeth Conner, who took a pass from Rylie Jo Garner, a freshman, and put it into the net.
The final goal came by way of an own goal.
Bullard head girl's soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey noted the exceptional effort from the Lady Panther defenders and goal keeper Emily Clark.
Bullard will travel too Hallsville on Monday night for a warm-up match before opening the playoffs later this week (details to be announced).
