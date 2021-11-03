Lady Panther Volleyball advances past Gilmer 3-1, Area round next

HAWKINS — Emily Bochow powered down 18 kills and Olivia Anderson pitched in 13, to go along with 11 digs as Bullard defeated Gilmer 3-1 in a Class 4A, Region II bi-district playoff match on Tuesday night at the Hawkins High School Gymnasium.
Bullard (26-9) opened up by going up 2-0 after winning the first-two games (25-14, 25-18).
In Game 3 the Lady Buckeyes came back and won 28-26 to close the gap somewhat.
Bullard proved to be up for the challenge, however, and closed out with a 25-18 triumph in the fourth set.
Other players of impact for the Lady Panthers were setter Taylor Clark (41 assists, 16 digs), Callie Bailey (27 digs) and Grace O'Bannon (10 digs, 2 aces).
Ashley Seaton contributed six kills to the Bullard effort.
Bullard advances to play Caddo Mills (23-10), who topped Canton 3-2 in its bi-district match. Caddo Mills is the District 13 runner up.
The Bullard-Caddo Mills match will take place later this week at a time and location to be announced.
