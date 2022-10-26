Lady Panther Volleyball completes undefeated district season

MADISONVILLE - Olivia Anderson recorded 16 kills, 12 digs and two aces to help send Bullard to a 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-15) win over Madisonville on Tuesday night in Madisonville.
The victory enabled the No. 11-ranked Lady Panthers to finish 10-0 in District 18-4A play. Bullard is 34-8 over all.
Other Lady Panther standouts included Paige Whiteland (10 kills), Campbell Clark (3 kills, 2 blocks), Libby Lunscombe (4 digs, 3 aces) and Callie Bailey (13 digs).
At 4:30 p.m. on Friday Bullard will host Rains in a warm-up match.
The Lady Panthers will open bi-district play early next week against the fourth place team out of District 17-4A.
