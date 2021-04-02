Lady Panthers advance to reg. semi-finals after beating Kilgore 1-0

2021 BULLARD LADY PANTHERS-Regional quarterfinal champions

WHITEHOUSE — Bullard scored the only goal of the match in the second half to defeat Kilgore, 1-0, in a Class 4A, Region II quarterfinal fray that was played in Whitehouse on Friday afternoon.

Head coach Tiffany Cooksey's Lady Panthers are 21-2-1.

The Bullard ladies will move on to play either Celina or Caddo Mills in a region semi-final contest early next week.

Celina and Caddo Mills are scheduled to face off at 6 p.m. on Friday.

