Lady Panthers crush Lady Indians, 10-0; Jeter gets a hat trick

BULLARD — Bullard kept a tight grip on first place in the district standings on Tuesday night by sailing past Grand Saline, 10-0.
The Lady Panthers will take a 15-3 overall record, 8-1 in district, to Van, where they are scheduled to meet the Lady Vandals at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
Nicholls State University-signee Jaden Jeter racked up a hat trick for Bullard and Addy Cummings scored two goals.
Punching in a goal apiece were Milley Bryan, Jaylynn Wildt, Carley Pawlak, Rylie Graul and Emily Clark.
Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey had praise for the defensive efforts of Clark, Bryan, Ramzee Matejke, Maddie Cummings, Chloe Howard, Maddie Carlile, Rylie Jo Garner, Hannah Benson and Triniti Weimmer.
Note: The Bullard junior varsity squad will host Tyler Legacy at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.