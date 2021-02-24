Lady Panthers find new ways to score in romp over Lady Bears

BULLARD — Bullard tried a few new things and made sure to get as many Lady Panthers in the thick of the action as possible on Tuesday night at Panther Stadium.
When the final horn sounded the Lady Panthers came away with a 9-0 district triumph over Gladewater.
“I love seeing the girls find different ways to score and tonight they did just that.” Lady Panther head coach Tiffany Cooksey said. “They really shared the glory with each other, and it's pleasing to see as a coach.”
Addy Cummings scored Bullard's first two goals on assists from Jaden Jeter, Maddison Cummings and Tatum Rigsby.
The Lady Panthers went up 3-0 after a Jaylynn Wildt cross to Addy Cummings who then sent the ball to Rylie Jo Garner.
The Lady Panthers led 5-0 at intermission following late-period scores by Katelynn Henics and Carley Pawlak (Wildt assist).
Pawlak added another goal about 10 minutes into the second half, with Maddie Carlile assisting on the score.
Henics scored her second goal of the evening in unassisted fashion to move Bullard to a 7-0 lead with 26 minutes left in the match.
Matti O'Neal got the rebound off of a Jeter shot and punched it past the Lady Bear keeper, giving Bullard an 8-0 advantage, with Jeter scoring in the final minute to conclude the scoring for the home team.
Bullard will host league-leading Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. on Monday
“(Chapel Hill) is currently in first place, but we are knocking at the chance to take it over sitting just one point behind them in second place,” Cooksey, who was an all-conference midfielder as a player at University of Texas Tyler, said. “There is no doubt in my mind that I have the team to do it, it just depends on their mentality on Monday.”
The Lady Bulldogs, who defeated the Lady Panthers, 1-0, earlier this season, have not allowed a goal in conference play
