Lady Panthers hang 10 on Gladewater

BULLARD — Bullard Lady Panther head soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey was looking for her team to be a bit more productive in the scoring department.
The Lady Panthers answered the bell by shutting out Gladewater, 10-0, at Panther Stadium on Friday night.
Seven different Lady Panthers scored at least one goal, with Addy Cummings leading the way with four goals.
Punching in single goals was freshman Rylie Graul, Jaden Jeter, Madeline Carlile, Carley Pawlak, Trinity Williams and Hannah Benson.
“Overall, the girls showed a variety of ways to score from corners, crosses, direct kicks, and one on one's with the keeper.” Cooksey said. “It was important that the girls score goals Friday considering we have struggled with putting numbers on the board against opponents.”
Cummings, Graul, Jeter, Carlile and Pawlak also had an assist apiece.
Emily Clark and Ramzee Matejka handled the goal keeping duties for Bullard (8-2, 2-0).
The Lady Panthers will step out of league play on Tuesday when they visit Tyler High. The junior varsity match will get under way at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity tilt at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.