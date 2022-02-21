Lady Panthers lose to CH on PKs; still in first place

NEW CHAPEL HILL - Bullard encountered its first district loss of the season on Friday night in New Chapel Hill where the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Panthers on penalty kicks, after the match was tied, 1-1, at the end of regulation.
Bullard (13-3, 6-1) remains in first place in the district standings, with Chapel Hill (9-3-1, 6-1) a close second.
Addy Cummings took a pass from Milley Bryan and blasted the ball past the Lady Bulldog keeper to account for the Lady Panther goal.
Chapel Hill scored on a direct kick from the top of the box in the second half to knot things up.
Carley Pawlak, Jaden Jeter and Bryan score for Bullard in the PK phase of play.
Bullard won the junior varsity match, 4-0.
The Lady Panther varsity will travel to Gladewater on Tuesday, while the junior varsity are slated to host Palestine at 5:30 p.m.
