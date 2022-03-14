BULLARD - Bullard gave its seniors a proper send off by clobbering Cumberland Academy, 9-0, on Friday (Senior Night) at Panther Stadium.
Jaden Jeter, Addy Cummings and Carley Pawlak combined to score eight goals, with Jeter and Cummings registering a hat trick each.
Bullard's remaining goal came off of the foot of Jaylynn Wildt.
Emily Clark, Jeter and Pawlak earned assists for the Lady Panthers.
Bullard will carry an overall record 18-3 into the state playoffs. The Lady Panthers went 11-1 in league play.
Bullard will take on the fourth place team out of District 14-4A early next week in the bi-district round.
The Lady Panthers head to post season play having scored 86 goals in district play while allowing only four goals against.
