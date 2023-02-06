Lady Panthers stop Lady Eagles, 5-3, in Lindale

LINDALE - In a rare Saturday afternoon match, Bullard moved into sole possession of first place in District 14-4A by turning back Lindale, 5-3, at Eagle Stadium.
The match was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but inclement weather associated with a winter storm force the contest to be delayed.
Bullard (10-0-2, 4-0) received two goals from junior Addy Cummings and a pair from Lucy Schultz, a freshman. Niyah Gee, also a freshman, collected the remaining goal for team Bullard.
Rylie Graul, Maddie Carlile, Cummings and Gee picked up assists in the victory.
Ramzee Matejka was the winning goalkeeper of record.
Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffaney Cooksey noted the outstanding defensive play of Maddie Cummings.
Lindale's record is now 11-2-2, 4-1.
The Lady Panthers will visit Brownsboro for a 7:15 p.m. match on Tuesday.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Bullard 1, Lindale 0: The Lady Panther JV notched its first win over Lindale in school history. Anna Sowers was credited with the game-winning goal. Bethany Fussell netted the shutout win in goal for the Lady Panthers. The Bullard JV will host Palestine at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
