Lady Panthers stop Livingston to claim Area championship

NACOGDOCHES — Another one bites the dust. The Bullard Lady Panthers' latest victims are the Livingston Lady Lions.
Bullard logged a 3-1 win over Livingston on Tuesday night at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches in a Class 4A, Region II Area matchup.
The Lady Panthers (21-2-1) advance to play Kilgore (20-7-1) at noon on Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse in the regional quarterfinal round.
Livingston, the District 16-4A runner up, ends the year with a 15-6 record.
Bullard is the District 13-4A champion, while Kilgore finished in second place in its conference.
The Bullard-Kilgore winner will move on to play either Celina or Caddo Mills early next week in a regional semi-final match.
