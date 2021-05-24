Lady Panthers to face Aubrey with a trip to Austin on the line

BULLARD — Softball teams from Bullard and Aubrey will collide beginning on Wednesday in the Class 4A, Region II Final, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Austin.
All games in the series will be played at Grand Saline High School. Game 1 of the best-of-3 series gets under way at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Game 2 will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday and a rubber game, if required, will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Head coach Julie Murry's Lady Panthers (30-4) swept Van Alstyne (15-0, 5-2) to earn a spot at the regional final table. At the same time, the Lady Chaparrals (21-7) were doubling up Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 8-4.
On a side note, Aubrey finished second, behind Van Alstyne, in the District 9-4A standings.
NOTE: Aubrey is located 12 miles north of Denton, in Denton County.
