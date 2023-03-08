Lady TIger hitters rack up 11 hits in 14-4 win over Jefferson

TROUP - Troup feasted on Jefferson pitching on Tuesday afternoon in Troup where the Lady Tigers buried the Lady Bulldogs, 14-4 (6 innings, run rule).
Troup (9-5-1, 2-0) scored at least three runs in three-separate frames, which included the Lady Tigers plating five runners in the second segment.
The Lady Tigers amassed 11 hits on the day, with four Troup hitters having a multi-hit game.
Taylor Gillispie went 2-3, with a double and a triple while London Driggers had a 2-4 outing, which included a double and three RBI.
Meanwhile, Qhenja Jordan had a couple of hits in four official trips to the plate. She also drove in a run.
MaKayla Spencer went 2-5, highlighted by a double and two RBI.
Karsyn Williamson stroked a triple and drove in a pair of runs while Bailey Blanton added a triple.
Gillispie (4.1 innings, three hits, no runs, 10 strike outs and two walks) earned the win in the circle in relief of starter Sydnie Dickey.
At 5:30 p.m. on Friday the Lady Tigers will travel to Tatum.
