Lady Tiger Softball run rules Arp; Davis throws 5th no hitter of the year

ARP — Troup sailed past Arp, 12-0, on Tuesday in Arp on a night that featured Troup pitching ace, Lindsay Davis, achieve a couple of memorable fetes.
For starters, the junior recorded her 500th-career strikeout during the game. She also threw her fifth no-hitter of the season.
Davis went the distance for the win in the circle. She struck out 17 Arp batters and walked one.
There were plenty of offensive stars of the game for Troup as well.
Tara Wells went 3-4, with a double and two RBI.
Karsyn Williamson and Davis each had three hits in five official trips, with Williamson smashing a triple and Davis doubling for Troup.
Providing two hits apiece were Bailey Blanton, Jessie Minnix, Hailee Priest and Mia Beason.
The power-hitting Blanton, a freshman, hit a home run and a double and drove in six runs.
Minnix stroked a two-base hit.
Troup will return home to face Elysian Fields (7-4, 3-2) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. EF is currently in third place in the loop standings.
