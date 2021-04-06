TROUP — Competing in its final meet before the district meet on Wednesday, track and field athletes from Troup High School competed in the Troup Invitational last Thursday.
The Lady Tigers won four gold medals and two silver medals, while the Tigers nabbed one first place and one second place finish.
Marigold Hunter won two gold medals during the meet. She finished in first place in both the 3200 Meter Run (12:44) and in the 1600 Meter Run (5:46).
In Pole Vault, Bailey Hartley, a senior, cleared 10'-6” to take first place.
Reagan Shofner came in first place in Shot Put, landing a throw of 33'-9”.
Second-place finishes were earned by Danielle Puckett (3200 Meter Run, 12:44) and by Jacyee Berryhill (Discus, 93'-7”).
Puckett had another podium finish when she took third in the 1600 Meter Run (6:25).
Troup's 1600 Meter Relay team (Splawn, Haugeberg, Jaimes, Hunter) came in third place.
Fourth-place efforts were captured by Meredith Howell (3200 Meter Run) and Yanely Jaimes (300 Meter Hurdles).
Chlolie Haugeberg came in fifth place in Long Jump, with Gracie Cearley ending up fifth in Triple Jump (30'-8”).
The Lady Tiger 400 Meter Relay squad (Haugeberg, Kincade, Cearley, McCommas) also placed fifth.
In the 100 Meter Hurdles, Katrina Flora took sixth place.
Turning to the varsity boy's results, Dalton Smith won Pole Vault (14'-3”) by establishing a new personal record.
Wyatt Hurst finished second in the event.
Trae Davis came in third place in the 200 Meter Dash and added fourth place finishes in the 100 Meter Dash and in Long Jump (20'-3”).
Wade Gardner ran fourth in the 1600 Meters, while placing sixth in the 800 Meter Run.
The Tiger 400 Meter Relay team (names not available) wound up in fifth place.
Kaden Mahoney scored a pair of sixth-place efforts; in the 200 Meter Dash and in the 100 Meter Dash.
Another sixth-place finish was garnered by Korbin Dempsey in the 1600 Meter Run.
Note: Final times and distances were not available for all of the events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.