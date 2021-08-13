Lady Tiger Volleyball stops Shelbyville in CH tourney

CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Troup went 1-2 on Thursday in opening day action of the Central Heights Tournament, which runs through Saturday.
The Lady Tigers' triumph came against Shelbyville, 2-0 (25-16, 25-21).
Bailey Blanton swatted down nine kills and Chloie Haugeberg added four.
Assist leaders for Troup (2-2) were Ashja Franklin (9) and Tara Wells (6).
Haugeberg, Wells, Sarah Neel and Karsyn Williamson collected four digs apiece.
Host Central Heights beat Troup 2-0 (25-14, 25-21).
Kill leaders for the Maroon and White were Blanton (4), Haugeberg (4) and Jessie Minnix (4).
Wells tallied five assists, followed by Franklin with four.
On the defensive side, Neel and Williamson had three digs each.
In what ended up being a marathon match, Troup fell 2-1 to Palestine Westwood.
The Lady Tigers took the first set, 25-23, but the Lady Panthers came back and won the next game, 25-14, which forced a third set.
In that game, Westwood nipped the Lady Tigers, 27-25.
Blanton amassed 11 kills while Minnix and Jaycee Eastman pitched in four spikes each.
Assist leaders for the Lady Tigers were Blanton (9) and Wells (8).
Williamson provided a team high 14 digs.
Blanton and Haugeberg were hot from the service line, with each collecting three aces apiece.
