Lady Tiger Volleyball to open season at home tonight

TROUP — A new season of Troup Lady Tiger volleyball launches at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Tiger Gymnasium where the Lady Tigers will host the Carlisle Lady Indians.
The junior varsity match between the two schools is set to get under way at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door and are priced $3.00 for adults and $2.00 for students.
The Lady Tigers will be looking to improve off of a 8-18, 6-6 season a year ago, under the guidance of head coach Arden Johnson and assistant coach Malorie Goode.
Troup returns a solid nucleus from last season.
On Thu.-Sat. Troup will see its first tournament action when it plays in the Central Heights Tournament.
