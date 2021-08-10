Lady Tiger Volleyball to open season at home tonight

Troup head volleyball coach Arden Johnson works with members of her team during a recent practice. Troup opens the season at 5:30 p.m. tonight by entertaining Carlisle. Tickets will be available at the door.

 Photo courtesy of Troup Athletics

TROUP — A new season of Troup Lady Tiger volleyball launches at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Tiger Gymnasium where the Lady Tigers will host the Carlisle Lady Indians.

The junior varsity match between the two schools is set to get under way at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door and are priced $3.00 for adults and $2.00 for students.

The Lady Tigers will be looking to improve off of a 8-18, 6-6 season a year ago, under the guidance of head coach Arden Johnson and assistant coach Malorie Goode.

Troup returns a solid nucleus from last season.

On Thu.-Sat. Troup will see its first tournament action when it plays in the Central Heights Tournament.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you