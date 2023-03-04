Lady Tigers down Van and Athens in Rose City Classic

TYLER - Troup went 2-0 on the opening day of the Rose City Classic in Tyler on Friday.
In a morning tilt, Troup made the most of its four hits by topping Van, 5-1.
The Lady Tigers (7-4) came back and blanked Athens' Lady Hornets, 5-0, in the nightcap.
Sydnie Dickey went 2-2 and drove in two runs in the victory over Van.
Tara Wells had an RBI single and Cadence Ellis addded a base knock for the Maroon and White.
Taylor Gillispie worked 3.1 frames and was the winning pitcher. She didn't allow an earned run off of four hits, struck out seven and walked three.
Against Athens Gillispie belted a home run as a part of a 2-3 effort at the plate.
Ellis drove in a run on a base hit and Dickey picked up two RBI in the game.
Hannah Cearly had Troup's remaining hit.
Gillispie fanned 13 while not walking a single batter to notch the win in the circle. She pitched 5.1 frames and allowed one hit.
