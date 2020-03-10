Lady Tigers edge Elkhart, 3-2, Neel clubs game-winning hit

MALAKOFF — Highlighting Troup's play in the Malakoff Tournament late last week was a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Elkhart on Thursday.
Ashley Neel stroked a 2-run single into right field in the final inning that scored Lindsay Davis from third base and Mia Beason from second, which was enough to give the Lady Tigers (7-6-1) a 3-2 win over the Lady Elks.
In Troup's other game on Thursday the Lady Tigers fell to Grand Saline, 12-0.
In a 6-4 loss to Mineola on Friday, Liley Bozard went 2-2, with a double and and RBI, while Karsyn Williamson picked up two hits in three official trips to the plate and drove in a run.
Maddy Griffin pounded out a triple and drove in a run and Davis tripled as well.
In Saturday action, Troup fell to Elkhart (4-1) and to Malakoff (9-6).
In the Malakoff game, Beason clubbed a triple and drove in a run, Jessie Minnix had a base hit and an RBI and Neel added a single and an RBI.
Troup will entertain Arp at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district opener.
