Lady Tigers fall to Elysian Fields, 3-1

TROUP — Elysian Fields held on to second place in the district standings by carving out a 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17) win over Troup on Friday at Tiger Gymnasium.
The Lady Jackets are 16-5, 5-1 while the Lady Tigers stand at 3-4 in conference play where they are tied with West Rusk for fourth place.
Freshman Baily Blanton hammered down 21 kills and added nine digs and one assists for Troup.
Sam Eastman tossed in 12 spikes, six digs and one ace, while Jessie Minnix supplied 12 kills, one ace and five digs.
Troup was led defensively by Avery Thibodeaux with 24 digs.
